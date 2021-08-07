VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce $3.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $12.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.07.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VMware by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,581 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $40,056,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VMware by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,975 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.38. The company had a trading volume of 537,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,326. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. VMware has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.29.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

