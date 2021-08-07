VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,070 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 314.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $62,617,000 after purchasing an additional 315,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,173,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 193,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of VMware by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 193,232 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,102,000 after purchasing an additional 114,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.38. 537,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,326. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.29.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

