Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE ACA opened at $51.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.39. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

