Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $201,000 in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of argenx by 17.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after acquiring an additional 871,508 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of argenx by 23.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,917,000 after acquiring an additional 540,488 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 72.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,230,000 after acquiring an additional 302,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 63.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,756,000 after acquiring an additional 215,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 691.2% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 246,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,980,000 after acquiring an additional 215,650 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $313.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 0.91. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $212.66 and a 12-month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post -9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.86.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

