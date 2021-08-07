Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STOK. Wedbush raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $164,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.29. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.