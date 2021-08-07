Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,958,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,645,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,855,000 after acquiring an additional 296,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,091,000 after acquiring an additional 103,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,674 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

WSBC opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.08. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.