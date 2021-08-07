Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.22. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,259,257.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,440 shares of company stock valued at $12,427,308. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.