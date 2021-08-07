Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

