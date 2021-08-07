Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 31,930 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 82.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,930 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PACW shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $41.82 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

