Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Nancy Ferrara Sells 3,000 Shares

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nancy Ferrara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $199,440.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $196,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $192,030.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00.

Shares of VOYA opened at $67.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.11. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Voya Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on VOYA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

