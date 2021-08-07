Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $69.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.69.

A number of analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.11. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,889 shares of company stock worth $785,230 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,823,000 after purchasing an additional 285,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Voya Financial by 42,442.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 174,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after buying an additional 174,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Voya Financial by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,920,000 after buying an additional 210,656 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 29,469 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.