Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $2.89 on Top Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for $2.89 or 0.00006643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $50.83 million and $326,518.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00056092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00016075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.41 or 0.00882697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00100436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00041555 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

