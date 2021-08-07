W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey accounts for about 1.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $10,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.4% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

WPC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.26. 540,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,269. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.