W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.000-$20.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $19.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.70 billion-$13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.85 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $462.75.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

NYSE GWW opened at $438.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $451.78. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $337.25 and a 1-year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.