Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Waitr Holdings Inc. provides an online food ordering and delivery platform. The Company’s platform allows users to discover, order and receive food from local restaurants and national chains. Waitr Holdings Inc. is based in Lake Charles, United States. “

Get Waitr alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Waitr from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. 1,859,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,645. The firm has a market cap of $181.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of -3.02. Waitr has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Waitr had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $50.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Waitr will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waitr during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Waitr during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Waitr during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waitr by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Waitr by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waitr (WTRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.