Walker Lane Exploration (OTCMKTS:WKLN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Walker Lane Exploration, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKLN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.20. Walker Lane Exploration shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 15,853 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07.

About Walker Lane Exploration (OTCMKTS:WKLN)

Walker Lane Exploration, Inc focuses on the exploration of gold, silver and other precious minerals prospects within the prolific Walker Lane Belt. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

