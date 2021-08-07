WandX Price Tops $0.0074 (WAND)

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. WandX has a market capitalization of $90,042.39 and approximately $493.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WandX has traded down 49.6% against the US dollar. One WandX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00056165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.49 or 0.00884196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00100642 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00041499 BTC.

WandX Coin Profile

WandX (WAND) is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

Buying and Selling WandX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

