Warburg Research Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €290.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €315.31 ($370.96).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €310.55 ($365.35) on Thursday. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €306.47.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

