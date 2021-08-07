Warburg Research Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €5.80 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBK. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commerzbank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.84 ($6.87).

CBK opened at €5.31 ($6.25) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 52 week high of €6.87 ($8.08). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €5.97. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.57.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

