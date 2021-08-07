Warburg Research Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.60 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.69 ($3.17).

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.28 ($2.69) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a PE ratio of 20.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.30.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

