Warburg Research Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €280.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VOW3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 19th. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €258.31 ($303.90).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €206.80 ($243.29) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €216.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.85. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

