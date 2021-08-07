Warp Finance Price Reaches $99.26 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a market cap of $463,961.82 and $12,104.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $99.26 or 0.00231556 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

