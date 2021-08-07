Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,229.00

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,229 ($16.06) and last traded at GBX 1,190 ($15.55), with a volume of 18036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,175 ($15.35).

The stock has a market cap of £225.03 million and a PE ratio of 90.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 941.87.

About Water Intelligence (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

