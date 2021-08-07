Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Denny’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DENN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Denny’s stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.90 million, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Denny’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

