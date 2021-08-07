WeedMD (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 27,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 283,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23.

WeedMD Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WDDMF)

WeedMD Inc produces, distributes, and sells medical-grade cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis plants and seeds, cannabis oil, edibles, extracts and topicals, and others, as well as cannabis flower products. The company sells its products directly to medical patients and strategic relationships across the seniors' market, as well as through supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart and six provincial distribution agencies under the Color Cannabis, Saturday, Starseed, and WeedMD brand names.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for WeedMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeedMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.