Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 300 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,473,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Entegris by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after acquiring an additional 337,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Entegris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,843,000 after acquiring an additional 293,613 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $121.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $126.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $5,073,856. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

