Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

