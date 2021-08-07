Wells Fargo & Company Raises Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $90.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GMED. lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

NYSE:GMED opened at $80.49 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.64, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at $998,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,979 shares of company stock valued at $11,901,123. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

