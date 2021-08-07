Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
WRDEF opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. Wereldhave has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47.
About Wereldhave
Read More: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Wereldhave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wereldhave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.