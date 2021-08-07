Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WRDEF opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. Wereldhave has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47.

About Wereldhave

Wereldhave NV engages in investment activities with interests in real properties, primarily in shopping centers. The firm deals with leasing investment property under operating leases. It operates through the following geographical segments; Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. The company was founded on May 30, 1930 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

