Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

GDO stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

