Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

