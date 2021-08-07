Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Susquehanna

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Susquehanna from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 103.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. raised their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC stock opened at $68.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Western Digital will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.