WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.82.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRK. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in WestRock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $48.81. 1,335,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,954. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67. WestRock has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.