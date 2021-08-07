Whiteheart Achieves Market Cap of $9.71 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $1,091.96 or 0.02502085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $9.71 million and $683,196.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00046874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00146027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00156845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,565.41 or 0.99824150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.18 or 0.00806978 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

