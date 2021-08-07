Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 4,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,422,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 665 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 127,675 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,437 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $3.93 on Friday, hitting $415.12. 1,944,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

