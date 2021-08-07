Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $40.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $40,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 975,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.55. 8,748,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,865,536. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.74. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

