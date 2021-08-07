Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $7.30 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 26,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 40.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $87.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,020,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

