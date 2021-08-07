Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,971 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,528 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in Comcast by 3.6% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 6,041 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,589,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,916,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $268.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

