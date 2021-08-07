Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after acquiring an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $305,321,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $263,199,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $406.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,486,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,400. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $407.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $395.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.