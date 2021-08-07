William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Gartner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.94 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

IT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

Shares of IT opened at $292.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.03. Gartner has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $299.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 59.27% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,503 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,383 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

