William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Amgen in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 22.55%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $230.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,478,151,000 after purchasing an additional 214,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $891,152,000 after purchasing an additional 260,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

