WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.78.

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.26. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $22,309,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,577,402.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock valued at $663,470,812. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

