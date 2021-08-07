Woodcoin (LOG) Price Tops $0.0514

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 7th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $412,960.42 and approximately $86,276.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,837.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.65 or 0.06995503 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.78 or 0.01322558 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.71 or 0.00350638 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00135728 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.89 or 0.00611096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.67 or 0.00350537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.11 or 0.00303647 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

