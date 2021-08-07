Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ozey K. Horton, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $125,020.00.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

