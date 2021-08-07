WOWswap Price Tops $7.39 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, WOWswap has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $43,384.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for about $7.39 or 0.00016945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00046586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00148942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00155503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,652.73 or 1.00061611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.83 or 0.00808759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.