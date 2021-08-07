WPP (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 1,100 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. WPP has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,086.18 ($14.19).

Get WPP alerts:

LON WPP traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 970.80 ($12.68). The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £11.65 billion and a PE ratio of -4.00. WPP has a one year low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 975.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.04%.

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, with a total value of £24,729.64 ($32,309.43). Also, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06). Insiders acquired 8,909 shares of company stock worth $8,651,735 over the last ninety days.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.