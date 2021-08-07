W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,716,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,906 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,591.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $455.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 3.28. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.30.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTI shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

