WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $349,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $470,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $1,259,672.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,136,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,747,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,149 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,224 in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the first quarter worth about $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of WW International by 20.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in WW International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. WW International has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that WW International will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

