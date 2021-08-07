Wynn Resorts, Limited Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wynn Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz forecasts that the casino operator will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $98.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.08. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.14) EPS.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,231,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,734 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

