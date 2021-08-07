Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Brokerages expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to post $3.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.43 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $12.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,014,754.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,590 shares of company stock worth $10,121,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 28,313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Xcel Energy by 298.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after acquiring an additional 196,092 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.08. 2,077,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

